Report: Manchester United Has Made First Contacts With Napoli For Nigerian Striker Victor Osimhen

According to recent reports, Manchester United has made their first contact with Italian side Napoli for their star Victor Osimhen over a potential transfer to the Old Trafford side.

Over the last month, it has been announced that Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood will not continue playing for Manchester United.

Being Striker Cristiano Ronaldo the only option remaining for Erik Ten Hag, however, the 38-year-old legend will not be alone in that position for long.

The arrival of a young top-class striker is about to become a reality this summer window. 

And the Red Devils still have as the main option the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez to fill the spot.

Nonetheless, the Old Trafford side have been sailing other waters in the search of a second option and that could be the Nigerian Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli Striker has break-out numbers so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 6 assists in 30 matches played for the Gli Azzurri.

The number 9 has a contract with the Italian side until June 2025 and is currently valued at 60 million euros according to transfermarkt.

According to the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via The United Stand): Manchester United have asked for 'official information' from Napoli on the situation regarding the Nigerian striker.

Any potential move would reportedly cost the Red Devils around 110 million euros, a very different price tag looking back on the 75 million Napoli paid for him back in 2020.

