Report: Manchester United Has Signed Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo Making It His First Professional Contract

Manchester United have just signed Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo from the academy, making it the 17-year-old first professional contract in his career.

The Stockport born midfielder impressed everyone at Old Trafford during the FA Youth Cup showing outstanding performances.

Mainoo has played 31 games for Manchester United U-18 so far this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

The also Ghanaian teen, was very important to achieve the FA Youth Cup for Manchester United scoring twice on their run to the final.

The young midfielder is set to become a great player in the future if he keeps demonstrating his talent and qualities like he did in the FA Youth Cup final.

That was the main reason the Red Devils offered Kobbie Mainoo his first professional contract, now it is the time for Erik Ten Hag to notice him and give the starlet a chance in the first team.

Hopefully the young midfielder could become vital in his position for the Dutchman's project which is barely about to start.

