Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Brazilian Forward Antony From Ajax
According to recent claims Manchester United is linked to Ajax Forward Antony, it was said Erik Ten Hag is keen on the Brazilian.
The 22-year-old has played 33 games for the Amsterdam side so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.
The striker has a contract with Ajax that is valid until June 2025, but he is very likely to leave the Dutch side this upcoming transfer window.
Antony has had a great season under Erik Ten Hag and understands his playstyle, that could be useful when it is time to decide where the Sao Paulo born will play next.
It has been claimed that at the moment there are three Premier League teams interested in signing the brazilian. These clubs are Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle.
The last one is the least likely option for Antony to go. As Newcastle are not really runner up team for the Premier League and will not play European football next season.
On the other side, Liverpool and Manchester United will have a fierce competition to sign the 22-year-old with claims that the Red Devils would have a slight advantage because of the new Dutch manager.
According to The United Stand: Ajax at the moment are trying their best to keep some of their star players as many european elite clubs are dismantling them, they will have six to seven sensible departures this summer.
