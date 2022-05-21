Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Centre-Forward Jonathan David From Lille

According to recent reports, Manchester United would be keen on the striker Jonathan David as the Red Devils are looking to sign two new forwards for next season.

Given the departure of Forward Edinson Cavani at the end of the season and the worrying situation of underperforming Marcus Rashford who lacked from ability to score.

The Old Trafford side only has the legend Cristiano Ronaldo as the only source of goals but surely will need some pressure and also help to carry out the offensive line.

LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC

Jonathan David plays in Ligue 1 with Lille, has participated in 47 games this season, scoring 19 goals. The striker has a contract with the French side until June 2025.

According to claims from CBS Sports: Manchester United is set to make a move for Jonathan David this summer.

The Red Devils are said to be very interested in the player's qualities, as he likes to press high would not surprise us if David is of the likes of manager Erik Ten Hag.

