Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Signing Midfielder Joao Gomes From Brazilian Side Flamengo

Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Signing Midfielder Joao Gomes From Brazilian Side Flamengo

IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to reports, it was claimed that Manchester United is interested in Midfielder Joao Gomes from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Initially this was a rumour around media that was not really backed up by anyone, but today an update about this player came up again regarding a run for him.

A fun fact about Joao Gomes is that he is one of the midfielders who are currently overperforming Andreas Pereira thus, stealing his spot in the Flamengo starting eleven.

Joao Gomes

Another fact is that, the young star has been playing more minutes than the Manchester United loanee.

The club from Rio de Janeiro even had a deal to sign Pereira for 10 million euros this summer, and are now expected to give up on it due to the big investment in a player who hasn’t met their expectations.

According to claims from Brazilian outlet Rubro News channel: Journalist Julio Miguel Neto confirms Manchester United are sending scouts to watch Gomes in action for Flamengo.

He stated that two officials are expected to be in Rio de Janeiro in the coming weeks to watch the midfielder in person.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Gomes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Signing Midfielder Joao Gomes From Brazilian Side Flamengo

By Saul Escudero47 seconds ago
cavani
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Forward Uruguayan Edison Cavani Has Another Team In The List Of Suitors To Play For Next Season

By Saul Escudero32 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Officially Bid for Christopher Nkunku in the Next Week

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Transfers

Harry Maguire Rumoured as an Option for Barcelona says Fabrizio Romano

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Gives Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong An Ultimatum Following Erik Ten Hag's Rush To Sign Players

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Lee Grant
News

Report: Manchester United Player Set to Join Kieran McKenna as Ipswich Town Coach

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Fabrizio Romano: Harry Maguire Looks Set to Stay at Manchester United

By Rhys James7 hours ago
De Jong
News

Report: Time Running Out as Manchester United Await Frenkie De Jong Decision

By Rhys James7 hours ago