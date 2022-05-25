Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Is Linked To Brazilian Forward Antony From Ajax Amid Interest From Newcastle And Liverpool

IMAGO / ANP

According to recent reports, the Brazilian Striker Antony from Ajax could end up playing for Manchester United this summer window.

Antony has played 33 games for Ajax of Amsterdam this season, scoring 12 goals and helping his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

Antony

It was claimed that the Dutch side is already looking for a replacement for the talented forward and hope Giovani from Palmeiras is the answer.

Even though there are not many details the Brazilian Journalist Jorge Nicola says the forward should be negotiated with the Red Devils

This is not the first time the player is linked with the Red Devils, last week came out a report from UOL where they said Antony was being targeted by Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Indeed, the Old Trafford side has an advantage over the other clubs because of the arriving manager Erik Ten Hag who was his coach at Ajax during the past years.

No official contract offer has been made from Manchester United to Ajax for the Sao Paulo born yet but it is expected to come any moment.

