Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag About To Decide On Forward Amad Diallo's Future

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has a decision to make regarding loanee Amad Diallo.

The young forward currently plays for Rangers and is likely to participate in the UEFA Europa League final against Frankfurt Eintracht on Wednesday night.

Probably many Manchester United fans will be watching the game as Amad could be part of the Old Trafford side next season.

The Ivorian winger joined the Red Devils in January 2021 coming from Atalanta. Then joined Rangers on loan at the beginning of the year for what was left of the season.

That decision was taken in the best interest of the 19-year-old so he could have more play time in first division football, but unfortunately the young forward couldn't establish himself in the starting eleven.

Amad has played 12 games so far and has scored three goals since his arrival in January.

Amad, like many other Manchester United's loan players will have to wait to see what happens.

According to MEN: Erik ten Hag will want to evaluate everyone within his squad and get a feel for how each of them could contribute to his plans moving forward, both in the short-term and long-term.

Amad is a player to watch in the long-term, there won't be much pressure on him this summer. There's still time for him to reach his best, hopefully Ten Hag considers him to be in his cards.

