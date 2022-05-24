Skip to main content
Report: Marcus Rashford Wants To Stay At Manchester United - He Will Prove Erik Ten Hag He Is A Great Forward

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and is planning to endure intense heated weather training in the United States the following month, as he desires to impress the new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old's future in the Red Devils has been discussed lately, it was claimed to be uncertain after United’s 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City in early March, back then Rashford was thinking about his options elsewhere.

rash

Bayern Munich are keen on Rashford’s services in the event the forward chooses to leave but the number 10 is determined to get his place back at Manchester United under the Dutchman.

According to a report from the newspaper The Telegraph: The Manchester-born will try to recover and resemble his peak performance back after a season to forget in his career.

Marcus Rashford has programmed a trip to the United States where he will be working out hard during his vacation next month before returning to Carrington Training Complex for the start of pre-season on June 27th.

