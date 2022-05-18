Skip to main content
Report: Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Snubbed Manchester United And Is Set For A Move To Manchester City

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to claims Manchester United's target signing Midfielder Kalvin Phillips would have snubbed a move to the Red Devils and now could be ready to join Manchester City.

The Citizens have joined the race to sign the Leeds Star and England midfielder this upcoming transfer window.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been looking in the market for a Fernandinho replacement, the Brazilian is leaving after almost a decade with Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips

Ilkay Gundogan could be set to leave as well, so Guardiola is actually going to need two new midfielders.

West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice was among their options but a 118 million euros bid is not enough for the Hammers. They won't let go his valued player.

Manchester United have also been interested in signing Phillips, but Leeds have claimed that no formal bids has been made from the Red Devils.

According to Outlet Mirror: Phillips has made it clear to those close to him there is no way he could join United, given the bitter rivalry between them and Leeds.

