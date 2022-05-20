Report: Newcastle Boss Eddie Howe Speaks About Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Rumours

According to yesterday's claims Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson was close to a move to Newcastle United as the keeper is looking for more minutes on the pitch before the World Cup starts in November.

The 25-year-old went through an underperforming season, being left on the bench to watch the games as another fan following the outstanding performances of first goalkeeper David De Gea.

Henderson was rumoured to be the number one under back then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but, the goalkeeper was caught up by COVID-19.

Just in pre-season training before the opening Premier League fixture against Leeds United, De Gea was given the chance and did not fail to do his job well.

According to reports from The United Stand: the former Sheffield United loanee travelled to the North East earlier this week to thrash out a move to St James Park, with the Red Devils interested in a season-long loan deal.

However, speaking in his press conference before Newcastle's last game of the season against Burnley, Eddie Howe stepped up to speak on the links:

"We're not close to signing anybody at this moment at time. We're not at any advanced stage with that. It's very difficult for me to comment on individual players because I'd be giving you an answer on every target, but that's far from the truth."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon