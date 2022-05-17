Report: Newcastle United Is Still Interested In Signing Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Amid plans to reinforce their squad for the upcoming season, Newcastle United is keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 25-year-old will try to move from Manchester it could be either on loan or permanently.

Depending if new manager Erik ten Hag stands by goalkeeper David de Gea and Newcastle are willing to disburse a 47 million euros an agreement could be reached.

Henderson knows he needs more minutes ahead of the World Cup starting on November 21st and joining Newcastle could be the solution to his problems.

United are expected to sign a back-up goalkeeper if there are any notable outgoings in the department.

According to recent reports from Manchester Evening News: Henderson will most likely leave on loan as he has a valid contract with the Old Trafford side until June 2025 and on 130,000 euros per week.

The Whitehaven born has only played three times this season and hasn't participated at all in the English Premier League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon