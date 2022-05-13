Report: Paris Saint-Germain Are Claimed To Be Preparing A Bid To Benfica For Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez

According to reports, French side Paris Saint-Germain would be preparing an obscene offer to Benfica for their Star Forward Darwin Nunez who is also a target for Manchester United.

Earlier today, it was confirmed the name of Uruguayan forward in the dream signing list of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The young number 9 has had an extraordinary season with the Portuguese side and the Dutchman is eager to add him to his new version of Manchester United.

Darwin Nunez has played 41 games for Benfica this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions.

Darwin Nunez making a run into the area with Benfica IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Eagles until June 2025, but his exit from Lisboa this summer is granted, following claims that many european elite teams want them.

The most interested so far appears to be Manchester United. Nevertheless, a recent report from Portuguese Outlet Ojogo said:

"Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an offer of 120 million euros to Benfica for Darwin Núñez"

That would probably mean a bid war declared on the Old Trafford side. PSG would want the Uruguayan striker to become Kylian Mbappe's replacement. Given his possible exit from Paris.

