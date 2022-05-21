Report: Porto Is Very Keen On Signature Of Brazilian Left-Back Alex Telles From Manchester United This Summer

According to claims, FC Porto is very interested in making a bid for Manchester United Left-back Alex Telles.

The defender had a regular season with the Red Devils participating in 25 games, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The Caxias do Sul born has a contract with the Old Trafford side valid until June 2024 but could be allowed to leave the club.

According to Correio da Manha, the Brazilian defender's days are counted with the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag.

It is claimed the Dutchman would not have Telles in his Manchester United rebuild plans, the number 27 is in the list of players being sent out as part of the overhaul.

For the 52-year-old the defence is the most important part of his new team being the reason Telles will not continue in the Red Devils.

Porto have their eyes wide open to what Manchester United will decide on his future, Telles already shined at Lisbon between 2016 and 2020.

The Portuguese side would be glad to reunite with the Left-back, also Sérgio Conceição is looking for a top class defender.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon