Report: Sevilla President Confirms The Return Of Anthony Martial To Manchester United

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla's President Castro reportedly announced the return of forward Anthony Martial to Manchester United following the poor performace shown during the season.

Martial has played 12 games for Sevilla this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in La Liga and UEFA Europa League.

Anthony Martial

The last week, we published reports about Manchester United's budget to help Erik Ten Hag's club rebuild to create a competitive team.

Unfortunately, due to his poor performances and injuries in Sevilla Anthony Martial does not appear to be considered part of the Dutchman's new project.

Instead, the Red Devils see in him an asset that needs to be sold as soon as possible, to increase Manchester United's acquisition power in order to seize the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Journalist Fabrizio Romano: Sevilla president Castro confirms: “Anthony Martial will return to Man United. We spent important money on him but it didn’t work - also, he had injuries and we’re not gonna buy him on a permanent deal”.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

