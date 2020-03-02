Sancho Agrees Terms With Manchester United!

Manchester United are clear front-runners in the high-profile race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to The Telegraph, personal terms are expected to be nothing but a minor hurdle with Sancho if United can agree a fee with Dortmund.

That fee is expected to pose as a Premier League record, which is currently the £89million the Reds paid to bring Paul Pogba back from Juventus in 2016.

Sancho has lit up the Bundesliga and shone in Europe since ditching City for the Westfalenstadion, contributing to 65 goals in 82 appearances.

The ridiculously-talented 19-year-old has been Dortmund’s leading superstar this season too, scoring 14 goals and providing as many assists in 22 appearances.

He’s been directly involved in a goal every 64 minutes this term, helping Die Borussen to the Champions League knock-out stages and to sit just four points off the Bundesliga summit.

Liverpool look set to bolster their attacking options in the summer, with Timo Werner heavily linked and Jurgen Klopp’s close ties with his former club making Sancho seem attainable.

Meanwhile, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed Manchester City have ‘matching rights’ for Sancho, amid Leroy Sane’s uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium.

Zorc has also recently come out and revealed he believes Sancho is happy in Germany, in what seems to be as big a negotiation ploy as you’ll see:

“I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future. In my opinion, I don’t think he wants to leave,” he told BBC Sport.

It seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be edging closer to addressing a priority position with one of the hottest talents in world football though.

I think acquiring a right winger and attacking midfielder could be the next steps of the exciting rebuild at Old Trafford, with Sancho and Jack Grealish said to be top homegrown targets that fit Solskjaer’s transfer philosophy.

If Sancho does arrive in Manchester ahead of the 2020-21 campaign it’s likely to smash the £100million barrier for Premier League transfers. But let’s be honest, he’ll be worth every penny.