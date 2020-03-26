Stretford Paddock
United encouraged as Sancho 'favours' move to club

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho seems destined to leave the Bundesliga this summer, with heavyweight interest from England and Spain in particular.

The Borussia Dortmund winger turned 20 yesterday, but he was trending online for a different reason following interesting breaking reports.

According to the Mirror, United are growing increasingly confident of securing a deal worth a mouth-watering £120million for Sancho this summer.

The report adds that Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have baulked at Dortmund's valuation, leaving Old Trafford his most likely destination.

It's also said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are determined to get the deal done and strongly believe it will present great value over time.

Most notably though, Sancho is understood to favour a move to United, with the youthful philosophy currently in place at the club and the fact he'll fill the right-wing void.

A summer arrival would also present the opportunity to link up with England team-mates Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford.

He's been in absolutely stunning form for Dortmund this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in the Bundesliga.

Since ditching Manchester City in an £8million move back in 2017, Sancho has risen to stardom in European football and is now considered to be one of the best wide players around.

This story certainly seems to be picking up momentum amongst UK outlets and seriously has the making to be the biggest transfer in the history of English football.

At least something is keeping us all on our toes amidst the COVID-19 drama.

