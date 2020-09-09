SI.com
Jadon Sancho not willing to push for Borussia Dortmund exit

Alex Turk

As we enter the final four weeks of the 'summer' transfer window, Manchester United have signed Donny van de Beek and Donny van de Beek alone so far.

Despite the economic impact of COVID-19, it was initially considered to be a crucial window to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continue his rebuild as manager.

However, the club's blatant hesitation to meet Borussia Dortmund's fair £108 million valuation of Jadon Sancho has demonstrated a damning lack of ambition.

United are seriously short on wing options and while Mason Greenwood impressed as a makeshift right-winger last season, it's clear his future lies down the middle.

Solskjaer has made Sancho his priority target ahead of the 2020/21 season, but it's not looking like a deal is anywhere near being completed.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his new Here We Go Podcast, Sancho is unwilling to go on strike in order to force a move from Dortmund.

Romano claims the 20-year-old is happy to stay in Germany this season, however, is ready to join United, should an appropriate bid finally be submitted.

He has stated that Sancho is 'buzzing' to arrive at Old Trafford after deciding it's where his future lies a month ago, and the problem isn't connected to personal terms or agent fees.

So it's what we already know. Manchester United want Jadon Sancho and, well, Jadon Sancho wants Manchester United.

Dortmund are quite clearly not going to be budging on their valuation of the electric winger though, so it's a matter of whether the Reds will decide to pay up or not.

