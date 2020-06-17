Stretford Paddock
Reaction: Jadon Sancho sends message to Marcus Rashford after government U-turn

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford's hard work and commitment has seen the government make a U-turn on its decision to not extend free meals for school children in need this summer.

The 22-year-old sent a heartfelt open letter to MPs, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, earlier this week and has won the hearts of the nation by doing so.

He's rightly received bundles of praise, both direct and indirect, and one of those who has supported him online is another young Englishman - Jadon Sancho...

The Borussia Dortmund winger emerged from a similar background to Rashford, albeit in London rather than Manchester, so he's been able to relate with the fight against hunger.

Sancho is firmly Manchester United's priority transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window and reportedly wants to return to England.

Following an incredible season in Germany, in which he's been directly involved in 38 goals in 41 appearances overall (20G 18A), he's one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

There are obvious questions as to whether United will be able to afford the fee for such a sought-after talent, but the 20-year-old seemingly has his eyes set on Old Trafford.

Only time will tell, but it wouldn't be surprising to hear that Rashford's been going into agent mode in an attempt to lure Sancho back to Manchester.

Of course, plenty of United fans have reacted to Sancho's message and there's a clear excitement over the prospect of the duo linking up next season...

Catch up on the latest United news with Wednesday morning's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where there's an update on Sancho's potential arrival:

