Jadon Sancho speaks out amidst United transfer saga

As the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United saga rumbles on, the Borussia Dortmund winger has publicly spoken out for the first time in a while.

It's widely believed that Sancho has agreed terms on a contract with United that would bring him to the club until 2025, with the option of a further year.

Dortmund's £108million valuation of the 20-year-old is set, but the instalments and add-ons involved in that fee are where the deal has hit a roadblock.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, United are unsurprisingly unwilling to meet the demands without compromise and it may take a formal transfer request from the player to push a move through.

It doesn't seem like Sancho is in any rush to do anything of the sort though...

Speaking after playing 45 minutes in yesterday's friendly against Altach, quoted by Yellowwallpod host Stefan Buczko, Sancho didn't sugarcoat his happiness playing with Dortmund's current crop:

"I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them."

Admittedly, you can't read much into his comments but it's worth noting there's been suggestions that the electric winger isn't planning on forcing his way out.

United are playing a seriously risky game, considering there are other areas needing bolstering and just one month left until the 2020/21 season begins.

It currently appears like all eggs are in one basket though, with the two clubs still far apart in negotiations.

This transfer story always had the potential to drag on, and it appears to be doing exactly that.

Be sure to watch the latest News from Old Trafford on Stretford Paddock, where the situation regarding Paul Pogba's contract is addressed further: