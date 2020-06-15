Sancho tells Dortmund he wants England return

Manchester United have potentially received a major boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, with the star reportedly reiterating his desire to depart.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest talents in Europe this season, producing ridiculous numbers in Germany.

Sancho has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions so far this term, seeing his value soar above £100million.

Doubts were raised amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the economic impact that has come with it, but United seem primed to cash in on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority target.

According to Sunday World's Kevin Palmer, Sancho is focused on a return to England this summer and 'has his heart set on United'.

The report claims he's been 'regular contact' with fellow England international Marcus Rashford regarding a potential move in the near future.

Palmer adds that Chelsea are also in the mix to sign Sancho, but the Blues have now switched their attention towards Bayern Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz.

It's difficult to say because there's so much to do before a transfer of this magnitude comes to fruition, but it seriously seems like a matter of when and not if with this deal.

Of course, United aren't the only club vying for Sancho's signature, but money talks and the Reds have a lot of it to fund Solskjaer's ever-growing rebuild.

