Sancho to United a 'very big possibility' this summer

Alex Turk

As another day without football goes by, we've received another positive update on Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is almost definitely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's no. 1 target heading into the summer transfer window, and there is a growing belief that he'll get his man.

According to reputable journalist Julien Laurens, Sancho arriving at United ahead of the 2020/21 season is most certainly on the cards.

"I don't think it's done already, obviously, but I think it's a very big possibility he will end up at Old Trafford in the summer."

Sancho, who turned just 20 last month, has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in Germany so far, directly contributing to a ridiculous 36 goals in 35 games in all competitions.

He's netted 17 goals and registered 19 assists, including 2 of each in the Black and Yellow's Champions League adventure.

The young winger has already mastered his craft and is already prepared to return to England after shining in Manchester City's youth ranks.

Although it seems like United will have to smash the club world record transfer fee to secure Sancho's services, there has yet to be anything to suggest they aren't willing to do so.

The England international is likely to cost up to £120million, but in doing so should fix a long-term problem on the right-wing for United over the past few years.

This saga is bound to reach an exciting climax later this year, but it could soon be time to start getting ready to welcome the club's latest no. 7.

