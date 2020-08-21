SI.com
Jadon Sancho provides his latest take on transfer speculation

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho has indicated his interest in ignoring transfer speculation, as he continues to be heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old is United's priority target ahead of the 2020/21 season and is thought to be open to a move to Old Trafford.

However, negotiations with Borussia Dortmund have stalled over their valuation of Sancho amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant winger released his new Nike collection on Friday morning and, unsurprisingly, was asked about the topic of transfers by the media.

In an interview with Soccer Bible, Sancho has addressed the amount of speculation surrounding his future this summer:

I try not to look at the media because I think once you start looking at all that it would be easy to get carried away with it. It can affect players. For me, it’s about not looking at those things and just focusing on trying to do the best I can on the pitch. Especially in training. For me, it’s about improving every single day. It’s important for me to keep a smile on my face and keep happy. I don’t really look at all the noise and all that stuff. I’d rather keep my head down, keep focus and improve every day.

With Joel Glazer said to be unwilling to pay the fee it would take to bring Sancho to United, it's now looking seriously doubtful that'll he arrive this summer.

Unless there's a change of heart, most likely through the club offloading more players, I'd be obliged to suggest it's more realistic to expect Sancho next year instead.

However, there are still six weeks left of the current transfer window and things can change in a heartbeat.

United need to strengthen and are worryingly showing no signs of doing so yet, but let's hope, for the good of next term, that business picks up sooner rather than later.

