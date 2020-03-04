Ornstein: Manchester United is Sancho’s “most likely option”

David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United is Jadon Sancho’s most likely destination.

Speaking to Stephen Howson on The Warm Down, Ornstein spoke about the likelihood of Sancho’s much-rumoured move to Old Trafford in the coming summer. He confirmed that “Manchester United really want to sign” the 19-year old English winger, Ed Woodward himself being “very keen on him”.

It should not be a surprise that Manchester United are interested in signing the young Englishman given Sancho’s electric form and United’s rollercoaster of a season. United’s attack has failed to inspire for prolonged periods, especially down the righthand side, and depth has been a key issue. The addition of Sancho could be a key factor in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild of the Red Devils, and would be a considerable emboldening of United’s attacking threat.

Sancho is one of Europe’s foremost young talents. Having left Manchester City for Bourissia Dortmund in 2017 he rose rapidly through their ranks to become a first team regular. At 20-years old he is the youngest player to ever score 25 Bundesliga goals and was the first player outright to reach double figures in both goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Amassing 17 goals and 18 assists in just 33 appearances this season, Sancho has become widely considered to be one of the best wingers in Europe.

Yet signing Sancho will not be an easy task. According to Ornstein United face two key barriers; Champions League football and rival clubs also vying for his signature. “It’s delicate because we don’t know if Manchester United will be playing in the Champions League next season”, Ornstein told Howson. Champions League football will no doubt be desirable for Sancho who would most likely want to continue playing at Europe’s highest level and with Manchester United’s volatile form it’s unknown whether they will be able to offer it to him. But Ornstein went on to say that “we don’t know if that’s a prerequisite… he could make that move on the hope that within one season he could be playing in the Champions League at Manchester United”.

In regard to potential interest from rival clubs, Ornstein spoke at length on Chelsea’s much rumoured interest. “Chelsea’s an interesting one”, Ornstein explained, “he’s from London and so it would seem to be a glove fit… but the indications are that Chelsea is not for Sancho.” He highlighted potential issues over money but in particularly a saturated wing position at the London club, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and soon to be new-arrival Hakim Ziyech providing depth in that department.

On balance, Ornstein revealed that “as things stand, Manchester United are looking the most likely option”. He erred on the side of caution however: “So much can change… I don’t think the intense negations are taking place just yet”. He predicted that the first stages of any negations would start rolling sooner than the summer transfer window, around April, forecasting that Sancho and his team “do want to and need to entertain them [transfer negotiations]”.