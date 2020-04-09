Stretford Paddock
United fans react to Sancho's interesting Rashford stance

Alex Turk

Whilst there's been no football to watch, transfer season has come earlier than scheduled and it currently feels like we're getting daily updates on Jadon Sancho.

Well, the truth is, regardless of the size or substantiality of the updates, we are and another piece of the puzzle arose yesterday.

According to The Athletic, United are in a strong position to sign Sancho and the young winger is very interested in joining the club.

We know that's already common knowledge, however, the next stage of the latest developments is where the focus is today.

The report also pays attention to Marcus Rashford opening up on his desire to play with Sancho during an Instagram Live earlier this week.

It's said that the 19-year-old shares that stance and would like to play with Rashford more often, which can only mean good things in terms of United's pursuit.

Rashford and Sancho are, of course, international team-mates already and will be expected to start alongside each other at next summer's European Championships.

It does seem like we could be seeing the exciting duo play together earlier than that though, with the Reds firmly in pole position to snap up the Borussia Dortmund star.

Whilst there is so much expectation that Sancho will eventually arrive at Old Trafford, it's difficult to find huge developments.

However, the amount of small updates we're receiving at the moment is very promising.

United fans have taken to Twitter to react to the interesting report, which has understandably been met with plenty of positivity...

