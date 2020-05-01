Santos ace 'dreams' of life-time contract at United

Manchester United may not be the dream destination for Europe's elite talent that it once was, but there are plenty of football stars hoping to one day represent the club.

Yeferson Soteldo is one of them - a winger at Brazilian giants Santos who has previously been linked with a high-profile move to England.

The 22-year-old is reportedly a transfer target for Everton and has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the past, but his heart seems set on a potential move to United.

Speaking to Gazeta Esportiva, quoted by Sports Mole, Soteldo was very open about his ambitions to one day arrive at Old Trafford:

"I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United, the dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can. I've been following Cristiano Ronaldo since I was a child, I saw him at Manchester United and that's why my love and desire to play at Old Trafford. I would choose them easy. I would make a lifetime contract."

Soteldo has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances since switching Chilean top-flight club Huachipato midway through last season.

Primarily a left-sided attacker, while also being comfortable on the right and down the middle, he's a seasoned star for the Venezuela national team.

The former Venezuela Under-23s captain has made 17 international appearances, scoring once since his debut in 2016.

It's very unlikely United will be moving for Soteldo any time soon, mainly due to the strength at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal on the left-wing.

If the Reds are wanting to sign any wingers this summer, Jadon Sancho will surely be target no. 1.

