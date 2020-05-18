Schmeichel calls for United to sign 'realistic target' Son

Peter Schmeichel has heavily endorsed Son Heung-min, stating he wants to see Manchester United sign the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

During a Twitter Q & A on Monday, Schmeichel was asked to name one realistic signing he'd like to make United make and his response was somewhat surprising:

Despite heavy links with the likes of Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer transfer window, it doesn't feel like Son has been linked once.

Regardless, there's no denying Son is a top, top talent.

The South Korean star has scored 83 goals and provided 44 assists in 220 Spurs appearances, and has tallied 25 or more goal contributions in the last four seasons.

Son has seriously stepped up and become one of the club's poster boys in recent years as Harry Kane has struggled to overcome regular injury issues.

Whether he's a realistic signing for United is highly debatable though.

Aged 27, Son is hitting his prime years and with Daniel Levy at the helm, it's seriously difficult to see Spurs be content with letting him go easily.

You'd imagine the Reds would have to cough up near the amount that's being demanded for Jadon Sancho - seven years younger with a far higher ceiling.

Son's a fantastic player, but I seriously wouldn't be reserving any hope to see him arriving at Old Trafford soon. Realistically.

