Report: Scott McTominay Could Really Leave Manchester United This Summer

A new report emerging from a reliable Manchester United source has suggested that there is a real chance that Scott McTominay could leave the club this summer, with a loan being most likely.

A report had emerged in past days that McTominay had admirers across the Premier League should he leave United this summer and this could become a reality.

A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in McTominay including former United boss David Moyes at West Ham.

The Scottish international midfielder has been a regular in United’s team under past managers as well as so far under Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, McTominay has been a regularly criticised name by United fans and has performed to a low standard so far this season.

McTominay has made a number of errors and has been picked out by fans and pundits alike for his poor performances.

According to reliable United news source and well known outlet, the UnitedMuppetiers, McTominay could very well leave United this summer, with a loan move most likely.

In a short update they posted to their members, they said;

“Mctominay really could go, loan most likely.”

At this current moment there is no set destination for the player and it’s unclear which team would be most keen on his services.

