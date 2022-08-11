Skip to main content

Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links

Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.

United had reportedly sounded out Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement or alternative target to Frenkie De Jong as a move for the Dutchman became less likely by the day. 

The Red Devils however may now no longer turn to the Lazio midfielder as a target to pursue as the Italian side look to secure around €80million to part ways with a sale for the player.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio

United had looked at a number of midfield targets in recent days with a move for De Jong still in the works as well as turning to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as another signing to make. 

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with United on a number of occasions in the past and now looks likely to once again just become a rumoured name in United’s window.

According to a new report from Calcio Mercato, “Manchester United backtracks for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, destined to stay with Lazio again, which values him 80 million euros.”

As the report states, United are now said to be backtracking from a move for the player.

