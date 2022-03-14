Report: Sergio Ramos Thinking of Leaving PSG and Could be an Option for Manchester United

Sergio Ramos is reportedly thinking of leaving PSG just one year after joining the club and could be an option for Manchester United this summer.

Ramos is reportedly thinking of leaving the French giants just one year after signing for them after leaving Real Madrid.

According to Andres Onrubia, Ramos is thinking of leaving PSG this summer which means he will be set to join another club.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Ramos left Real Madrid following an incredibly successful time at the club having won a number of major trophies.

The Spaniard was regarded and is still thought of as one of the best centre backs in the world, on his day.

Ramos has struggled with a number of injuries since joining PSG and is yet to find a consistent run of games.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ramos formed an incredible partnership with now United defender, Rapahel Varane.

United could asses the situation with Ramos and possibly bring the four time UEFA Champions League winner to Old Trafford.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |