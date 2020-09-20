Serie A manager desperate to sign Man United defender before transfer deadline

Manchester United are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements but at the same time are braced for departures in the same area this 'summer'.

The transfer window slams shut on October 5, but there has been no movement in terms of incomings or outgoings at Old Trafford.

After impressing on his season-long loan at AS Roma in 2019/20, it's been clear for a number of weeks that the Serie A club are keen to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Speaking to Sky Italy on Saturday, Roma manager Paulo Fonseca once again stated his desire to bring Smalling back to the club:

"I need Chris Smalling. It's so important for me to bring him back, we've only three centre-backs so I want Smalling here" (h/t @FabrizioRomano).

United are thought to be expecting at least £10 million for Smalling during the current transfer window and there is hope a deal can be struck.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to offload several players from the wage bill, but his squad is particularly clustered in the central defensive area.

He currently has seven centre-half options to choose from, however, you could make a case that Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcus Rojo all should be offloaded.

Only time will tell whether Smalling can secure his move back to Italy, but the clock is ticking and there are no signs Roma have made a sufficient offer yet.

