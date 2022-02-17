Report: Serie A Side 'Very Interested' In Young Manchester United Talent Amad Diallo

Manchester United's Amad Diallo is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe since moving to Rangers on loan, with one Serie A side 'very interested' in the youngster according to a report.

IMAGO / PA Images

Diallo joined the current Scottish champions on loan in January after a lack of game time at United.

The 19 year old has so far impressed in Scotland which is drawing up attention from a number of clubs across Europe's top leagues.

According to Metropolitan Magazine, Serie A side Sassuolo are said to be 'very interested' in the young winger.

Diallo was close to joining Eredevise side, Feyenoord on loan but the move was unsuccessful due to an injury which then allowed him to join Rangers last month.

Sassuolo are a side who are always scouting some of the top young talents across Europe.

According to the Italian reports they could 'throw themselves' at the opportunity of signing the youngster.

The Serie A side will face competition from other top European sides for Diallo's signature when he returns to United in the Summer.

