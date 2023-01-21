Skip to main content
Serie A Striker Wants To Play For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Serie A Striker Wants To Play For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

A Serie A striker has stated that he would like to play for Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Manchester United have practically outlined a striker as their out and out priority this summer due to their lack of an elite number nine. A number of names have been listed but one player has now admitted he would like to make the move.

Names such as Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko have all been brought up as potential signings. However, one particular Serie A star has reportedly stated his interest in moving to the Premier League.

A new report suggests that Dusan Vlahovic has stated that he would like to play under Erik Ten Hag at United. The report suggests the player has said he is open to the move.

Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League

Juventus have been hit with a 15 point deduction this season and could now be unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season. This could prompt some of their stars such as the striker to leave the club this year.

The report from 90min's Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders states the following; "Dusan Vlahovic would like to play for Erik ten Hag. United  are considering him alongside other pre-established transfer targets Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Harry Kane ahead of next season."

Vlahovic would be a great signing and is a long term project to develop and hopefully succeed long term as the striker of Ten Hag's project.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dusan Vlahovic Juventus
Transfers

Serie A Striker Wants To Play For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
harry kane
Transfers

Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Shola Shoretire
News

Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi
Match Day

Where To Watch PSG v Riyadh Season Team, Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo, Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
News

Casemiro To Miss Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Sir Jim Ratcliffe
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Emerges As Favourite To Buy Manchester United, Dubai & Qatar Included

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League

By Alex Wallace