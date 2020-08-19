Manchester United showing serious interest in Bournemouth's David Brooks

There's a certain sense of frustration in the air at the moment and it feels like you could literally link any player to Manchester United and it'd create a buzz.

Fans are currently frustrated at the club's movement, or lack of, in such an important transfer window so far, especially with the apparent stall in talks to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund ace is United's priority target this summer, however, strong reports emerged on Tuesday evening suggesting another winger could be closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

According to Sport Witness, United's interest in AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks is more serious than it seems and there could be updates sooner rather than later.

Since joining Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018, Brooks has made 39 Premier League appearances, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

His 2019/20 campaign was tarnished by injury problems though, with only nine of those appearances coming over the last 12 months.

With the Cherries relegated to the Championship last term, Brooks poses as a realistic target that won't break the bank.

Many believe the 23-year-old Welshman is being lined up as a Sancho alternative, but I wouldn't expect that for one second.

Instead, I think Brooks could be an alternative to Jack Grealish.

Unlike Bournemouth, Aston Villa avoided the drop and therefore are thought to be demanding up to £80million for their captain.

Brooks has experience playing as an attacking midfielder and second striker from his first season at the Vitality Stadium and presents a serious upgrade on Bruno Fernandes' current back-up options.

If United are eyeing a deal for Brooks, I seriously don't think it'd be with the vision of making him any more than a squad player to start with.

He fits the profile of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing as manager and could be a seriously shrewd signing, but only if he isn't a direct alternative to Sancho.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, where Jay, Alex and Joe debate whether United miss Romelu Lukaku...