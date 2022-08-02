Skip to main content

Report: Sevilla Targeting Move To Sign Manchester United’s Eric Bailly

Sevilla have recently lost their best defender in Jules Kounde and will be working hard to find and sign a replacement and have now apparently turned their attention to Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

The centre back joined United from La Liga some years ago and could now be set for a return to Spains top flight, should Sevilla decide he is the right target for them. 

Bailly has majorly fallen out of favour at United due to a number of injuries suffered over the years and has struggled to really play a consistent run of games at any point. 

United are known to be looking at moving Bailly on this summer with AS Roma, managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, said to also be keen on signing the Ivory Coast international this summer. 

Eric Bailly

However, Roma have been known to possibly be looking at a loan option for the player whilst Sevilla will be looking to acquire the defender on a permanent basis, states a report. 

According to a new report from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Sevilla will look at Bailly as a replacement for Kounde, as stated. They said;

“Eric Bailly is one of Sevilla's centre back targets to replace Barca’s Jules Koundé. His price would be around 15 million euros.”

