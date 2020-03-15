Stretford Paddock
Shanghai Shenhua confirm Ighalo valuation

Alex Turk

Shanghai Shenhua have told Manchester United how much they'll need to splash this summer in order to sign Odion Ighalo permanently.

The Nigerian striker was a surprise deadline day loan capture by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has hit the ground running perfectly with team-mates on the pitch and fans off it.

According to the Mirror, Shenhua are keen to cash in on Ighalo's quick start and value him at £15million, around three times more than his current market value (£5.85million).

The report claims United do have an option to buy the 30-year-old once his loan deal ends, however, no fee was agreed during initial negotiations.

It's thought that the club have been scouring the market for potential striker signings ahead of the 2020/2021 campaign though, which could be bad news for Ighalo.

Ighalo has scored four goals and provided an assist in just three starts for the Reds so far, including a brace against Derby County in the FA Cup and a stunning strike last time out at LASK Linz in the Europa League.

The former Watford ace has clearly impressed Solskjaer so far, leaving the United boss with only good things to say about him to the media:

"Odion has done really well since he came in and he is enjoying himself. He will improve and get better, but he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities next season, so let’s see what we will do.”

It's going to be interesting to see what United do with the situation. If I was to make a prediction, I think the club will most certainly look elsewhere first.

Ighalo clearly loves United though and has warmed to the fanbase perfectly; £15m is a hefty price tag for a player going north of 30 though.

Especially when he's likely to play second fiddle on already-hefty wages of £100kpw+, it would be wise to look elsewhere.

He's a great fall back option though and who knows, if he continues to put the ball into the back of the net, £15m could actually present pretty decent value.

