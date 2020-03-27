Stretford Paddock
United fans react as Shenhua offer Ighalo huge contract

Alex Turk

Odion Ighalo has reportedly been offered a jaw-dropping sum of money to stay in China beyond the summer.

The 30-year-old striker could be left with a huge decision when the expiration of his Manchester United loan deal comes around.

According to Sky Sports, Shanghai Shenhua have offered Ighalo a two-year contract worth £400,000-a-week to stay at the club.

This comes after reports broke out that he was set to sign permanently for United in a deal worth £15million, so it could just be a mighty 'hurry up and pay the fee'.

However, he was already earning £300,000-a-week before he became a hero amongst the United fans and it's surprisingly a believable story.

Will he go for the money, bearing in mind he has plenty already? Or, will the widely-known United supporter stay loyal to the club after they took a big chance on him in the January transfer window.

Ighalo was a cult hero before he had even kicked a ball for United, but the fact he's scored four goals in his first three starts for the club have caught many doubters by surprise.

He's been a terrific short-term fix so far and has almost certainly eased the goalscoring burden on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Despite the eye-watering amount of money on the table, lots of United fans remain confident Ighalo will still be at the club beyond the summer...

