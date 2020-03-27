United fans react as Shenhua offer Ighalo huge contract

Odion Ighalo has reportedly been offered a jaw-dropping sum of money to stay in China beyond the summer.

The 30-year-old striker could be left with a huge decision when the expiration of his Manchester United loan deal comes around.

According to Sky Sports, Shanghai Shenhua have offered Ighalo a two-year contract worth £400,000-a-week to stay at the club.

This comes after reports broke out that he was set to sign permanently for United in a deal worth £15million, so it could just be a mighty 'hurry up and pay the fee'.

However, he was already earning £300,000-a-week before he became a hero amongst the United fans and it's surprisingly a believable story.

Will he go for the money, bearing in mind he has plenty already? Or, will the widely-known United supporter stay loyal to the club after they took a big chance on him in the January transfer window.

Ighalo was a cult hero before he had even kicked a ball for United, but the fact he's scored four goals in his first three starts for the club have caught many doubters by surprise.

He's been a terrific short-term fix so far and has almost certainly eased the goalscoring burden on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Despite the eye-watering amount of money on the table, lots of United fans remain confident Ighalo will still be at the club beyond the summer...

Make sure to follow @StretfordPddock on Twitter for updates and news on all things United. Also, go and check out the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel for daily content to keep you occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic.