From Italy: Manchester United defender remains a 'priority' for Serie A giants

There was mass panic amongst Manchester United fans on Monday night as reports emerged that suggested Chris Smalling's permanent move to AS Roma was at risk.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Marash Kumbulla is on his way to Roma, joining from Italian rivals Hellas Verona.

This sparked questions of whether his arrival would thwart Smalling's hopes of returning to Serie A.

According to Italian journalist John Solano though, Smalling remains a priority for Roma manager Paulo Fonseca and Kumbulla's arrival doesn't rule out his return.

Solano claims the parties remain in talks, however, several different intermediaries getting involved has made the deal more complicated than it should've been.

United need to offload a couple of first-team centre-backs from the wage bill and that's after parting ways with the 30-year-old.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are most likely next in line to be shipped, although Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have all proven to be liabilities for different reasons.

Solskjaer will be wanting four central-defensive options that can be fully fit throughout most of the season, but there are currently seven to pick from.

United have endured a frustrating 'summer' transfer window so far, both with ins and outs, so they'll be hoping to get this one done to ease the burden slightly.

Solskjaer still has lots of deadwood to get rid of after Smalling though, and he isn't even the worst of it.

