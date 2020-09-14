SI.com
Manchester United defender's exit at serious risk of breaking down

Alex Turk

If anyone was to leave Manchester United next this 'summer', Chris Smalling has been the odds-on favourite to do so for weeks on end.

His successful loan stint with AS Roma last season has sparked serious interest from the Serie A club to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Both clubs have been in talks for a prolonged period of time and recent reports made it seem like a deal was close to being agreed.

However, news from Italy on Monday could possibly mean Smalling's return to Italy is on the brink of collapse.

According to Fabrizio Romano, highly-rated Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla is joining Roma on a loan deal with the obligation to buy.

Romano also claims that there is still no agreement to sign Smalling, which doesn't make good reading if Kumbulla is an alternative.

Simply put, the majority of the focus this 'summer' has been on potential incomings but the truth is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must offload the deadwood still in his squad.

Smalling is just one of several players United could sell to raise funds at such a financially-tight period, but it's worrying to see that he may not even be on his way out.

The Reds currently have seven first-team centre-backs and need to get at least two off their books.

Smalling remains the most likely to leave, but both Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have also been widely tipped to be on the transfer list.

