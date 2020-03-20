Smalling yet to decide United future amid heavy interest

Chris Smalling has been enjoying his best season of football in years on loan at AS Roma, but that's been frustratingly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, his form hasn't gone unnoticed by fans of the Serie A club, who comically voted him into their 'Team of the Decade' earlier this year.

His continued form even prompted calls to return to the England set-up for the first time since 2017 ahead of EURO 2020, before the tournament was pushed back a year.

According to the Daily Mail, Smalling is yet to discuss his future with United and will wait until the summer to decide what he wants to do.

Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly keeping tabs on the 30-year-old's situation, whilst a permanent move to Roma seems most likely.

The report adds that Smalling is yet to hear any offers for his services from next season onwards though, and remains focused on finishing the current campaign in Italy.

He has just over two years, with the option of a further year, left on his current contract at United and will be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's more experienced heads upon his return.

His future is up in the air though, as are those of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo amid speculation of the Reds bringing in yet another centre-back this summer.

Even if no acquisition is made, Harry Maguire has already cemented his place as club captain alongside Victor Lindelof in central defence.

Eric Bailly is there to provide solid back-up, along with Axel Tuanzebe who is bound to become an important squad player once he gets over his injury problems.

I don't expect Smalling to be here next season, but let's just enjoy the form he's showing out on loan whilst we can.