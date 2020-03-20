Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Smalling yet to decide United future amid heavy interest

Alex Turk

Chris Smalling has been enjoying his best season of football in years on loan at AS Roma, but that's been frustratingly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, his form hasn't gone unnoticed by fans of the Serie A club, who comically voted him into their 'Team of the Decade' earlier this year.

His continued form even prompted calls to return to the England set-up for the first time since 2017 ahead of EURO 2020, before the tournament was pushed back a year.

According to the Daily Mail, Smalling is yet to discuss his future with United and will wait until the summer to decide what he wants to do.

Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly keeping tabs on the 30-year-old's situation, whilst a permanent move to Roma seems most likely.

The report adds that Smalling is yet to hear any offers for his services from next season onwards though, and remains focused on finishing the current campaign in Italy.

He has just over two years, with the option of a further year, left on his current contract at United and will be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's more experienced heads upon his return.

His future is up in the air though, as are those of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo amid speculation of the Reds bringing in yet another centre-back this summer.

Even if no acquisition is made, Harry Maguire has already cemented his place as club captain alongside Victor Lindelof in central defence.

Eric Bailly is there to provide solid back-up, along with Axel Tuanzebe who is bound to become an important squad player once he gets over his injury problems.

I don't expect Smalling to be here next season, but let's just enjoy the form he's showing out on loan whilst we can.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Berbatov unsure if Fernandes and Pogba can work together

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed he isn't sure whether Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba would link up well at United.

Alex Turk

Are United set to lose Martial?

Reports emerging from Italy suggest United could face losing Martial this summer, with another European giant circling.

Alex Turk

Bellingham's 'heart set' on Dortmund move

The latest reports coming out of Germany make it seem like United are set to miss out on Bellingham.

Alex Turk

United face competition from Juve for Kane

Latest reports claim United aren't the only top-tier side pursuing Harry Kane's services.

Alex Turk

'I shivered': Fernandes reveals how it felt debuting at Old Trafford

Fernandes has revealed how he felt walking out at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time.

Alex Turk

United could bolster up to four positions this summer

According to recent reports, the Reds are looking to strengthen a number of areas in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Why Fernandes was named February Player of the Month

We crunch the numbers and analyse just why Fernandes was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February.

Alex Turk

United’s bold 20/21 home shirt potentially revealed

It looks like a part of United's 2020/21 home shirt has been revealed and it's certainly *out there*, to say the least.

Alex Turk

Pogba steps up injury recovery with Carrick

An interesting report has revealed what Pogba has been doing as he nears his long-awaited return to action.

Alex Turk

Chelsea 'interested' in signing Gomes

Recent reports suggest Chelsea want to take Gomes to Stamford Bridge once his United contract expires.

Alex Turk