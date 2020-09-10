SI.com
Chris Smalling's determination to leave Manchester United edges Roma move closer

Alex Turk

Chris Smalling's permanent transfer to AS Roma could be imminent, with the player's determination a major reason as to why the deal is about to go through.

It's already been reported that Roma have an agreement with Smalling ahead of his return to the club, and it now looks like a fee has been, or is about to be agreed with Manchester United.

According to Di Marzio, negotiations for Smalling to join the Serie A club on a permanent basis are now in the final stages.

The report interestingly claims that his determination to depart Old Trafford has helped Roma reach the finish line in their pursuit of his services.

Although the amount of money United will be receiving for the 30-year-old isn't yet clear, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be receiving more funds for his transfer kitty.

With the Reds thought to be just £18 million apart from Borussia Dortmund's valuation of Jadon Sancho, Smalling's exit could contribute enough to finally submit an appropriate offer.

United's best 'unofficial' offer so far is thought to have been worth £90 million upfront, with £18m in performance-related add-ons.

However, the Bundesliga outfit remain firm in their stance that they'll accept £108 million all in one or nothing this summer.

Smalling has been a good servant at Old Trafford, but now feels like the right time for the Englishman to pursue a different route.

Hopefully, he continues to smash it in Italy.

Be sure to watch the inaugural episode of 'Transfers Live!' with Jay Motty and Alex Bagueley on Stretford Paddock...

