Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's transfer window hasn't gone to plan

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the 'summer' transfer window hasn't gone to plan so far for Manchester United, although he remains open to new arrivals.

With the deadline striking on Monday 5 October, Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is still United's sole signing in a window which promised movement.

Although Van de Beek offers strength in depth in midfield, fans were hopeful of seeing both defensive and attacking reinforcements - most notably in the form of Jadon Sancho.

United kick start the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday evening and Solskjaer would've been hoping to have a better idea of his finalised squad by now.

Speaking in his press conference, Solskjaer explained that he's happy to work with the players currently at his disposal.

However, he suggested the 'summer' transfer window hasn't quite gone to plan so far:

"When we sit down, discuss and have plans, sometimes it doesn't happen as planned. Life isn't a straight line. Sometimes things happen. I've always said, these players, I'm very happy to work with them. Of course, I'm not going to take anything away from them either, because we have to go into this season confident with how we did towards the end of the season. We need that consistency, of course, to start with. And transfers, there's still a few weeks left on the transfer window. It might happen that we get someone in. I work with a club and they know what I feel this team and the squad needs. Let's see if we can add to what we have."

It hasn't solely been incomings that have led to major frustration amongst fans, with outgoings also failing to materialise.

Only Alexis Sanchez has sealed his exit so far, with plenty of dead wood still in Solskjaer's squad.

Chris Smalling has seemingly been on the verge of a departure for weeks now, but there are no signs that his permanent move to AS Roma is imminent.

Players like Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Andreas Pereira are unlikely to see much game time this season but are still at the club.

We'll just have to wait and see what transpires in the final couple of weeks.

