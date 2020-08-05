Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez has left United

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez has left Manchester United on a permanent transfer, joining Inter Milan.

Several reports emerged earlier on Wednesday suggesting the 31-year-old is set to be unveiled as an Inter player tomorrow - and that now seems to be the case.

Alexis has spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the San Siro, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

When questioned on Alexis' future in his post-match interview with BT Sport, quoted by @utdreport, Solskjaer confirmed his imminent departure:

"I can confirm that. He’s a good player, we wish him well."

Later, in his post-match press conference, quoted by Simon Stone, Solskjaer made sure to pay homage to Alexis:

"He enjoyed his time there [at Inter] and they have liked him so that’s a good move for him — he's a top player, we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of him, he’s a top professional." 

It simply didn't work out for the Chile international at Old Trafford and he'll, unfortunately, go down as one of the club's biggest-ever flops.

Alexis may have arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2018, but his widely-criticised salary has caused United a serious financial loss over his short tenure.

We may see him again this season though, with the Reds and Inter potentially on their way to a Europa League final showdown in Cologne.

Be sure to check out the Match Review on Stretford Paddock after United's 2-1 win this evening...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Europa League Preview: LASK Linz (H)

Manchester United host LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they look to secure passage into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Fred: United now capable of winning all the gold

Fred has claimed Manchester United are capable of challenging for all the silverware next season.

Alex Turk

United confirm changes to Europa League squad

Manchester United have confirmed the 30-man squad that will feature in the remainding knockout stages of the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's new 20/21 home shirt explained

Manchester United have, this morning, unveiled the new home shirt for the 2020/21 home season and will wear it against LASK Linz on Wednesday.

Alex Turk

United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly entered an 'advanced stage' in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Three midfielders United should look at if Paul Pogba doesn't sign a new contract

Three midfielders Manchester United should look to sign if Paul Pogba doesn't extend his contract.

Alex Turk

Napoli 'ahead' of United as both clubs continue Gabriel talks

Napoli are reportedly 'ahead' of Manchester United in pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes this summer as both clubs continue talks.

Alex Turk

Why United must be informed if Dortmund eye Memphis as Sancho replacement

Manchester United must be informed if Borussia Dortmund approach Memphis Depay as Jadon Sancho's replacement - here's why.

Alex Turk

Matic: United targeting 20/21 Premier League title challenge

Nemanja Matic has claimed he and his Manchester United team-mates are targeting a Premier League title challenge in the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

United and Roma still 'far apart' in Chris Smalling negotiations

Manchester United and AS Roma are reportedly still 'far apart' in their valuations of Chris Smalling, as talks over a permanent move continue.

Alex Turk