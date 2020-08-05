Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez has left United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez has left Manchester United on a permanent transfer, joining Inter Milan.

Several reports emerged earlier on Wednesday suggesting the 31-year-old is set to be unveiled as an Inter player tomorrow - and that now seems to be the case.

Alexis has spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the San Siro, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

When questioned on Alexis' future in his post-match interview with BT Sport, quoted by @utdreport, Solskjaer confirmed his imminent departure:

"I can confirm that. He’s a good player, we wish him well."

Later, in his post-match press conference, quoted by Simon Stone, Solskjaer made sure to pay homage to Alexis:

"He enjoyed his time there [at Inter] and they have liked him so that’s a good move for him — he's a top player, we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of him, he’s a top professional."

It simply didn't work out for the Chile international at Old Trafford and he'll, unfortunately, go down as one of the club's biggest-ever flops.

Alexis may have arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2018, but his widely-criticised salary has caused United a serious financial loss over his short tenure.

We may see him again this season though, with the Reds and Inter potentially on their way to a Europa League final showdown in Cologne.

Be sure to check out the Match Review on Stretford Paddock after United's 2-1 win this evening...