Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyeing signings in three more areas after Donny van de Beek arrival

Manchester United look to have finally made a significant move in the summer transfer window, with the imminent arrival of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The 23-year-old will join United this week after an initial £35million deal was agreed with the Eredivisie champions on Sunday night.

He's the first capture of what has been a frustrating window so far, but it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for more business to be completed.

Although United's season begins in less than three weeks, the transfer deadline isn't until early October, leaving plenty of time for more incomings, and indeed outgoings.

According to The Times, Solskjaer would like to acquire three more players in three different areas before the transfer window is over.

The report claims he'd like to bolster his centre-back, right-wing and striker options after securing a midfield signing in the form of Van de Beek.

However, it's said that he'll need to cut his squad in order to make that happen, with Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard the likely to be offloaded.

With hopes to sign Jadon Sancho for a British record £120million still present, it's no surprise Solskjaer will have to make sales if he wants to strengthen at centre-half and upfront too.

I think Andreas is most likely to depart, but there are other names including Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot and even Fred being widely touted to depart.

The likes of Lingard, Phil Jones and Juan Mata are also believed to be up for sale this summer, however, wage demands could be a problem in the current economic environment.

It would be very surprising to see Van de Beek as the first and final player to arrive at Old Trafford ahead of the transfer deadline.

Be sure to watch the latest 'The Debate' on Stretford Paddock, where Jay Motty, Stephen Howson and Joe Smith discuss United's greatest-ever goalkeeper...