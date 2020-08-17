SI.com
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines plans for 'strange' summer window

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's plans for the summer transfer window and is unsure if deals will be done.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals cut United's 2019/20 campaign one-game short and now all eyes are on potential transfer business.

With football restarting again next month, it's a short summer period, although the transfer window is open until October.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Solskjaer explained his plans as he looks to improve the United squad before next season begins:

“It’s going to be a strange summer. We’ve only got a couple of weeks away from each other before we get going again. That’s going to be a mental challenge. Of course, we’re going to keep pushing and keep demanding more of the players we have but still we’re looking to improve. It’s a strange one. The league starts very quickly but the market is open for so long. We’ve got to be smart and clever. I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done. We’ll need to look at it and we’ll have to sit down. It’s a quick turnaround and we’ve got to be 100% sure when we make those deals.”

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but that deal has stalled over Borussia Dortmund's valuation of the 20-year-old winger.

Solskjaer has also been credited with an interest in a left-sided centre, defensive midfielder and attacking playmaker, although talk has died down in recent weeks.

It'll now be interesting to see if movement for Sancho is accelerating with no football for a month, or if other targets are approached.

One thing's for certain, Sunday's loss was another reminder that United need to recruit this summer, but recruiting well is more important than anything.

