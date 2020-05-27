Solskjaer provides update on potential Ighalo stay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Manchester United's efforts to keep Odion Ighalo at the club for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day in January and signed a loan contract until May 31, meaning his current deal expires on Sunday night.

Shanghai Shenhua want him to return for the start of the Chinese Super League season in July though and have reportedly demanded £20million for his permanent services.

He made a monumental impact on and off the pitch, scoring four goals in three starts before the enforced break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in Tuesday's episode of MUTV Group Chat, Solskjaer revealed United are still doing what they can to keep him until at least the end of the English football season:

"The loan deal went until the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back. It’s been a dream for him and hopefully, he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. Their league is going to get started soon so we’re just waiting to see.”

It's a huge shame Ighalo's memorable time at the club is possibly ending like this; not many players in the past have become a cult hero amongst the terraces as quickly as he has.

Obviously, his contract would've seen him finish the season with United but now with the campaign being delayed, it seems like Solskjaer will be without his striking option once football returns.

The 5-0 win at LASK Linz wasn't exactly a bad place to end his time with the Reds, especially because he netted one of the goals of the season.

Hopefully, something can be worked out for the Nigerian star to stay a while longer, but it's looking fairly bleak at this stage.

