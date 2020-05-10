Solskjaer ready to sell three United centre-backs

There are expected to be further changes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United rebuild later this year, with the defence set to be a prominent area of development.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already splashed £130million on defensive reinforcements, bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire last summer.

It doesn't seem like he's finished there though and with talk of new incomings, it's being reported that a few United stars' careers at Old Trafford look to be over.

According to the Mirror, Solskjaer plans to make room for a new defensive arrival by offloading not one, not two, but three centre-backs this summer.

The report claims Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are set to be the players in the firing line during another transfer window of change.

It's said that United are eyeing a £20million move for Swansea City centre-half Joe Rodon at the end of the season, after a recommendation from Ryan Giggs.

The Wales manager also recommended Daniel James last summer, before Solskjaer sanctioned a £15million pursuit to lure him from Swansea.

It's a new era and Solskjaer is hammering home that fact by potentially parting ways with three long-term players.

Smalling has been at United for 10 years, Jones falls just behind on nine years whilst Rojo was a bit later, joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

It'd make sense for these three to be the players shipped off to free space for new signings, considering two are currently out on loan and Jones has been limited to just two Premier League appearances all season.

Be sure to check out Stretford Paddock's latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson, including the most recent updates on Paul Pogba: