Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Manchester United transfer message after Crystal Palace defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly sent an indirect message to the Manchester United board after watching his side slump to a dismal defeat against Crystal Palace.

An Andros Townsend opener and Wilfried Zaha brace overshadowed Donny van de Beek's debut strike as Palace left Old Trafford 3-1 winners on Saturday evening.

Solskjaer was asked about transfers after full-time and once again emphasised that United need to improve:

"It has hammered home that we need to improve. That is not good enough against any team in the Premier League. You can see we are short and they deserved the points. They were sharper than us in challenges, tackles. We started off slowly and that had a knock-on effect for the rest of the game when they got the first goal. We are always looking to improve if there is something out there that is available at the right price. We always want to strengthen. But we can all look ourselves in the mirror, instead (h/t @utdreport)."

United have started the new campaign in similar disappointing fashion to how they finished the last one.

The Reds hadn't lost once in the Premier League since that 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford in January.

While all the transfer talk is currently dominated by Jadon Sancho, today's display stressed the need for a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof failed to impress and was arguably at fault for two of Palace's goals. As Gary Neville mentioned on commentary, United aren't winning the league with their current central defensive pairing.

It remains to be seen whether the club will back Solskjaer before the October 5 deadline. Fans, and the manager, will just have to wait and see.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...