Solskjaer turns down chance to sign Coutinho

Alex Turk

With the season set to recommence on 17 June, the Premier League is looking to complete the campaign by the end of July.

Although nothing is yet to be confirmed on the summer transfer window, clubs will already be moving into position to secure their targets once the season concludes.

Manchester United are thought to be eyeing an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing in Jack Grealish; one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority targets.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is set to be available at the end of the season though, and reports suggest he could be on his way back to England.

According to ESPN, Bayern Munich has passed on the opportunity to make Coutinho's loan permanent and Barcelona consider him surplus to requirements.

The report claims United, as well as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, have been offered the 27-year-old playmaker.

Most notably though, Solskjaer is said to have turned down the opportunity to speak to Coutinho about a move to Old Trafford.

Although the Brazilian was mightily impressive during his days at Anfield, I think it's the correct decision from Solskjaer to turn down a move for his services.

Coutinho hasn't been producing bad numbers since leaving England, being directly involved in 43 goals in 108 appearances at both clubs combined over three seasons.

However, Grealish seems to fit the mould of player Solskjaer is aiming to recruit as part of his rebuild and will realistically be available at a lower price.

The Aston Villa captain is also three years younger than Coutinho and, well, didn't represent United's greatest rivals for half a decade.

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United news, including an update on the Angel Gomes situation, with Thursday's Paper Talk:

