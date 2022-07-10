Southampton Targeting Manchester United Full Back Brandon Williams

Southampton are reportedly establishing players to recruit in their full back positions this summer with Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams said to be amongst the names on the shortlist, according to The Athletic.

United sent Williams on loan to Norwich City last season however the move ended up turning out not to be ideal for both parties and the player returned to United.

Williams featured many times for Norwich last season, however the side were relegated from the Premier League with the player in the side.

With Norwich being relegated from the top flight, the player was free to return to United and is now looking for his next option ahead of the new campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The young full back is now said to be on the radar of top flight side, Southampton amongst a host of other names meaning that is currently unclear if the Saints will totally move for the player.

Southampton already have a number of talented young full backs on their books and could be set to approach Williams ahead of the 22/23 season.

United have already enforced at left back this summer with the addition of Tyrell Malacia meaning Williams has no place fighting for that position next season.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported "Brandon Williams of Manchester United is among candidates believed to be on Southampton's radar to reinforce at full-back."

