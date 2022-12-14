Skip to main content
Spanish Striker Of Interest To Manchester United

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Spanish Striker Of Interest To Manchester United

Manchester United are possibly looking at a Spanish striker to fill their number nine spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sacked by Manchester United following an interview undertaken with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese striker made some hard revelations about the club and eventually was relieved of his contract.

Erik Ten Hag is now keen to bring a striker to Old Trafford and could turn his attention to a Spanish international. United were linked with a number of players in the summer, this being one of them in particular.

The Dutchman is keen to bring a number nine to Old Trafford as early as the January window. However, the Glazers may not be prepared to bring in new signings in the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag instructing players

Ten Hag is desperate to bring in Cody Gakpo, but United could evidently be priced out of a move. The Red Devils could turn their attention to a player that they looked at in the summer.

According to a new report, United could turn their attention back to Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as they look to bring in a new number nine. The Spaniard scored three times at the World Cup in Qatar but his country failed to get past the round of 16.

The report comes from Rob Dawson of ESPN, he reports; “Alvaro Morata is also of interest to Manchester United after enquiries were first made in the summer.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Morata
Transfers

Spanish Striker Of Interest To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
France Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch France v Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final

By Alex Wallace
Dumfries
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace
Sancho
News

Manchester United Not Worried About Jadon Sancho Future

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Amad Diallo
Articles

Watch: Manchester United Youngster Amad Diallo Scores For Sunderland

By Rhys James
Joao Felix Casemiro
Transfers

Jorge Mendes To Hold Talks With Manchester United About Joao Felix This Week

By Alex Wallace