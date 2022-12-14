Spanish Striker Of Interest To Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was sacked by Manchester United following an interview undertaken with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese striker made some hard revelations about the club and eventually was relieved of his contract.

Erik Ten Hag is now keen to bring a striker to Old Trafford and could turn his attention to a Spanish international. United were linked with a number of players in the summer, this being one of them in particular.

The Dutchman is keen to bring a number nine to Old Trafford as early as the January window. However, the Glazers may not be prepared to bring in new signings in the January transfer window.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ten Hag is desperate to bring in Cody Gakpo, but United could evidently be priced out of a move. The Red Devils could turn their attention to a player that they looked at in the summer.

According to a new report, United could turn their attention back to Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as they look to bring in a new number nine. The Spaniard scored three times at the World Cup in Qatar but his country failed to get past the round of 16.

The report comes from Rob Dawson of ESPN, he reports; “Alvaro Morata is also of interest to Manchester United after enquiries were first made in the summer.”

